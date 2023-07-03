What Happened To The Ice Cream Canteen From Shark Tank?

Do you ever dream of enjoying some ice cream at a picnic? How about at the beach? Does digging into a pint at the top of a mountain after a long hike sound nice? These are the types of questions entrepreneur Jordan Stern asked people when he created The Ice Cream Canteen.

"If ice cream didn't melt, where would you take it?" Stern asked potential investors in a Kickstarter video. After graduating college, Stern took his camper van on the road to travel around the U.S., a trip during which he inevitably got hankerings for ice cream. Stern got the idea for a thermos that would keep ice cream cool. After a quick Kickstarter campaign that raised over $120,000 in 2019, he released The Ice Cream Canteen: a double-walled, vacuum-sealed thermos made from material that will keep a pint of ice cream cold for 4 hours, or up to 8 hours if stored in a cooler. From there, all ice cream lovers have to do is drop their favorite pint into The Ice Cream Canteen, screw it shut, and open it later when they're ready to enjoy it.

While The Ice Cream Canteen business was already successful — Stern predicted to make $400,000 in 2022 — he decided to head into the "Shark Tank" on Season 14, Episode 18 to see if the sharks could help him grow his business.