Smash Mouth Pivots From Rock Music To ... Sandwich Reviews?

Smash Mouth may have sung "I'm a Believer" on the "Shrek" soundtrack, but these days, what this band believes in most is finding the perfect sandwich. In the past, the minds behind the early aughts anthem "All Star" used their YouTube channel to share their music with fans. At the start of 2024, though, Smash Mouth's YouTube Channel seems to be shifting its focus to the band members smashing sandwiches in their mouths.

On January 8, 2024, a video was uploaded to the official Smash Mouth YouTube channel titled, "THREE IDIOTS EATING SANDWICHES Stop#1 'The Best Sandwiches.'" The video featured Smash Mouth's manager, Robert Hayes; Paul DeLisle, the band's longtime bassist; and Ron Xeopoleas, the band's A&R manager. Together, the trio chronicled their search for the best sandwich in the San Francisco Bay Area. They went to a restaurant aptly named "The Best Sandwiches," tried the food, and rated it.

The following day, they uploaded another two videos in the series, proving that this wasn't just a silly post — these sandwich lovers really do intend to discover the absolute best sandwiches out there. This is quite a pivot from the kind of content fans are used to getting from Smash Mouth, but the latest video garnered over 11,000 views and plenty of supportive comments. One fan called the video "unexpected but very welcome," while another wrote, "Not gonna lie, this makes me want to have a sandwich now."