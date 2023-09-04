A Look Back At Guy Fieri's Friendship With Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell

The music world lost another iconic entertainer today. Steve Harwell, the frontman for the band Smashmouth passed away at his home after battling health issues for the last two years. Mr. Harwell had deep roots in both the musical and culinary worlds and published a cookbook "Recipes from The Road: A Cookbook" in 2013. He was also close friends with Guy Fieri, who contributed recipes for Harwell's cookbook.

Through the years, there have been rumors that Guy Fieri and Steve Harwell were the same person. Not only do the two look alike, but when they started hanging out over a decade ago they both had spiky bleach-blonde hair, which kickstarted the rumor mill. They dispelled the myth when they started posting pictures of themselves cooking together.

The close friends made several public appearances together to prove that they are in fact two different people, including in 2018 when Fieri joined Harwell on stage at a Smashmouth concert. However, their friendship went deeper than that. They shared a passion for cooking, traveling, and charity work that solidified their bond. In 2019, the two were photographed while grilling out at Fieri's North California Ranch for the weekend, which left fans of both hoping that Fieri would include the incident on an episode of Guy's Ranch Kitchen.