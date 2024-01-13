The Wine And Milk Trend That Had The Internet In Shambles

Viral drink trends look like they are here to stay and it seems no beverage is safe, including alcohol. We all remember the viral wine and Coke cocktail that combines equal parts red wine and Coca-Cola for a surprisingly refreshing, fizzy beverage. One of the more, let's just say unique, alcoholic beverage combinations is wine and milk. Dry red wine is combined with dairy milk for a combination that has the internet in shambles. The #milkandwine on TikTok yields several results of people trying the newest craze with opinions ranging from pure disgust to shocking approval.

@tappedinreviews on TikTok shared a video of the experience of trying the wine and milk combination. While the poster was skeptical at first, the flavor of the combination seems to have pleasantly surprised the TikToker. While acknowledging that it wasn't bad, but not great, the combination of milk and wine seems to have surpassed the low expectations. To make the milk and wine drink, many people first pour the milk about halfway up the glass, followed by a nice splash of red wine. Some videos show people mixing or frothing the drink so that everything mixes well together, while others just appear to drink it straight. While @tappedinreviews used 2% milk, several other videos showed people using whole milk.