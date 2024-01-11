Publix Bakery Items Ranked From Worst To Best

If you're just one person who really wants some cake, you don't have to purchase a whole cake just to enjoy a slice. Publix sells several flavors of its store-baked cakes by the slice, but make sure to adjust your expectations accordingly.

I picked up a slice of the vanilla cake with buttercream frosting and found that the vanilla cake itself was drier than I had expected. The ratio of cake to buttercream was also off, leaving me with much less buttercream than I would have preferred. The overall dryness could have simply been the predictable result of leaving a presliced piece of cake sitting out for a few hours, or maybe even days. The texture and sweetness of the frosting were both nice, making the frosting the most enjoyable part of the dessert.

The $3.75 price tag isn't unreasonable, but for the same price or less, there are plenty of other options from the Publix bakery that can satisfy that sweet tooth. If you've really got your heart set on cake, consider getting the cupcakes for a better cake-to-frosting ratio or splurging on a cake that hasn't been pre-cut.