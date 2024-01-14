Martha Stewart's Incredibly Simple Trick For For Crispier Waffles

If you're tired of sad, soggy waffles, one of the world's most famous chefs and media moguls may have just the tip you're looking for. We're talking about Martha Stewart, whose surprisingly simple piece of advice is more proof that delicious results don't depend on extensive culinary experience or fancy cooking techniques.

Stewart's trick was revealed in a TikTok, where the cameras captured it in action after cooking the waffles. She prepares them as you would normally, but when they're fully done, Stewart removes them from the waffle iron and tosses the hot waffles back and forth from hand to hand. She says this helps release the steam from the cooling waffles. In contrast, placing the waffles directly onto a plate after they come out leaves nowhere for the steam to go, allowing it to build up on the bottom side, causing the sogginess we all hope to avoid.

The same trick can prevent toast or baked goods from absorbing too much escaping moisture, a primary reason bakers cool their items on wire racks.