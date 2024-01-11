Starbucks Is In Hot Water Over Its Coffee Sourcing Claims

A consumer advocacy organization is suing Starbucks for allegedly engaging in false advertising while knowingly shirking its long-standing commitment to "100% ethical sourcing". The lawsuit, filed by the National Consumers League (NCL) on January 10, accuses the coffee retailer of collaborating with farms that "commit egregious labor and human rights violations," and actively "deceiving" consumers to believe otherwise, according to a statement released by NCL.

Starbucks has long centered its brand around ethical consumerism, touting social and environmental responsibility as the cornerstones of its enterprise. In 2004, the coffee retailer even developed Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E.) Practices, a set of verification standards designed to rigorously vet farms that provide the company's coffee and tea. NCL claims, however, to have "widespread evidence" that Starbucks has continued to purchase goods from farms in Kenya, Guatemala, and Brazil "with a documented history of child labor, forced labor, sexual harassment and assault and other human rights abuses."

"On every bag of coffee and box of K-cups sitting on grocery store shelves, Starbucks is telling consumers a lie," NCL CEO Sally Greenberg said in a press release. "Consumers have a right to know exactly what they're paying for."

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).