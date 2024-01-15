Paul Hollywood's 'Best Brownies You'll Ever Taste' Are ... Fairly Standard

Baker and judge of "The Great British Bake Off" Paul Hollywood has always shared his baking tips, tricks, and recipes. He's written a plethora of books for baking and cooking that range from classic British bakes to breads to pies. Hollywood also claims to be the creator of the "best brownies you'll ever taste." This is a daring claim, especially since his chocolate brownies are fairly standard, but seeing that it's Paul Hollywood, you can likely trust that this recipe is a solid one.

When picturing the perfect brownie, plenty of different qualities come to mind. A good brownie is fudgy and neither dry nor cakey. Importantly, an ideal brownie is extremely chocolatey — so much so that you should only need to eat one square to feel the decadent effect. This last quality is up for debate, but some argue that a good brownie has a varied texture that comes from the inclusion of either chocolate chips or nuts. This "perfect" brownie is pretty close to Paul Hollywood's — his include both milk and dark chocolate — but then again, aren't most brownies like this?