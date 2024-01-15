The Case For Rubber Cutting Boards

A cutting board is a tool every kitchen should have. They come in many styles and sizes, but the most critical aspect is what they're made from. Ultimately, one material stands above the rest — rubber.

Rubber is among the most durable materials, and it will last for many meals to come. It's also one of the softest materials for cutting boards. This makes it easier on your knives, keeping them sharper over time. Rubber cutting boards are also easy to care for. Most only need a simple wash with soap and water, and there's no need to spend time oiling a rubber cutting board, which is the case with most high-end wooden models.

Another critical advantage is that rubber is non-porous. That's important when it comes to food safety and hygiene. With a rubber cutting board, there's no need to worry about potentially dangerous germs that can linger inside the tiny holes in plastic or wooden cutting boards.