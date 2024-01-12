6 Grocery Store Muffins To Buy And 6 To Avoid

What is it about muffins that make our breakfast taste buds sing? Perhaps it's the inherent sweetness that pairs perfectly with a cup of coffee, or that pleasantly full, satisfied feeling we get after consuming one. Whatever the reason, muffins remain an extremely popular breakfast staple. Statista reported that in 2020, over 95 million Americans ate pre-packaged muffins, which is expected to rise to around 99 million in 2024. Obviously, there is a huge market to be found in the ready-made muffin department — which is why the majority of grocery stores are now offering them in their bakery sections, available to be picked up right along with the rest of your weekly food staples.

However, as is typically the case in any over-flooded market, the question of which ones to purchase arises. With so many flavors, sizes, and brands of muffins available, how do you determine which are worth the buy and which should be left in the aisle? Using our own experiences and the help of consumer reviews, we've compiled a guide to help you on your next muffin-seeking journey. Here are six grocery store muffins you should buy and six you should avoid.