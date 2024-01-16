No, You Can't Actually Smoke Coffee With A Brew Pipe

Learning how people around the world drink coffee is always intriguing — especially for those who consider themselves connoisseurs. Some prefer to chug theirs for a quick boost, while others like to sip it slowly to relax. There are also coffee drinkers who want to brew their coffee while on the go, unafraid to turn heads and spark conversations with curious onlookers. Canadian start-up Bripe tapped into this niche market and invented the Coffee Brew Pipe. This novelty copper brewer is shaped like a pipe and is meant for those who want to enjoy coffee in the great outdoors.

Long-time best friends and adventurers Tim Panek and Craig Hall developed the concept for the Coffee Brew Pipe after brainstorming ways to get a quick, espresso-style shot of coffee without lugging bulky brewing gear into the woods. While it sure looks like you're smoking coffee while using it, you're just brewing and sipping it from the same quirky little device. You might be thinking, what's the point of that? Besides the pros of being lightweight, portable, and eliminating the need for stoves, kettles, or campfires to make coffee, it's just for fun. The purchase of a Bripe from the company's website for $99 includes a complete kit with everything needed to brew your coffee away from home.