Pick Out Ripe Watermelon Every Time With This 2-Finger Trick

Luckily, the watermelon-testing method that relies on both stripes and fingers being of standardized size isn't the only one out there. Sure, go ahead and use it for fun — many people apparently swear by its effectiveness — but it's best to have a backup method to increase the odds of choosing a good watermelon.

One common method people use is to "thump" the side of the melon, although this can be a bit iffy. Supposedly an unripe melon will go "ping" while an overripe one will make more of a "thud" sound, but unless you're confident of your ability to determine a happy medium (a "pud," perhaps, or a "thing?"), this may leave you feeling more confused than enlightened. Instead, you can pick up a few watermelons to feel their weight. If any are noticeably lighter, there's a chance they're unripe, while heavier ones may be too ripe.

Look at the outside of the melon, too — the spot where it rested on the ground should be cream-colored or yellowish. If it's still white or even green, the melon was likely picked before its time. Finally, give the melon's end a poke. If it's hard, it may be unripe. If it's squishy, it'll be overripe. If it's got a bit of give to it, but not too much, it might be just right. You go, Goldilocks! Pick up that perfect melon and make it your own.