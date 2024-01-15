8 Captain D's Menu Items You Should Order And 5 You Should Avoid, According To Customers

Founded as Mr. D's Seafood and Hamburgers in 1969, Captain D's differentiated itself from the start by offering affordable seafood, a contrast to more traditional and expensive options at the time. Over the years, Captain D's has refined its menu to focus on fish and shellfish dishes, along with sides such as green beans, baked potatoes, and coleslaw. In the past decade, the restaurants have been revamped with a new, beach-themed decor that aligns with the culinary focus. Today, the chain boasts over 500 locations, a feat that stands testament to its popularity and enduring appeal.

Captain D's menu has evolved to cater to the diverse tastes and dietary preferences of its patrons. For example, in response to the growing demand for healthier food choices, it has introduced lighter meal options such as grilled fish. For those seeking the comfort of traditional fare, Captain D's continues to serve fried favorites such as breaded fish and butterfly-style shrimp, both beloved for their crispy, golden texture.

Having trouble deciding what to eat at Captain D's? Navigate your next restaurant visit with our list of the chain's must-try dishes and those you might consider skipping.