The Fondant Substitute That Had Instagrammers' Heads Spinning

Whether you love it or hate it, fondant is a baker's essential. It's simple to make and has a flexible texture perfect for rolling out and molding. Even more so than frosting, fondant gives bakers the ability to add decorations, layers, and shapes to their cakes. A standard fondant is made mostly from powdered sugar, shortening, and corn syrup — though some recipes call for marshmallows — but regardless, some people think the outcome tastes like plastic.

Instagram creator @wolkentoertchen posted a recipe for a substitute that uses ingredients not found in typical fondant. Melted white chocolate and honey come together in the Instagram recipe to form a fondant-like substance that could perhaps be more suitably compared to modeling chocolate. Made with melted chocolate of any kind and corn syrup, this substance has a clay-like texture and could be visually mistaken for fondant. The inclusion of honey in the Instagram fondant substitute also makes it distinctive.

But just as fondant is highly divisive, this unique substitute is no different, as evidenced by @wolkentoertchen's Instagram comments. "Fondant tastes like plastic and y'all are complaining because this is too sweet? Take your plastic and go," one person quipped, while another simply said, "It's too much sugar for me."