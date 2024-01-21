Duchess Potatoes Are As Pretty (And Delicious) As They Sound

You're not a true potato fan if you've never asked someone, "What's your favorite way of eating potatoes?" When you think about it, this question can tell you a lot about a person. It will give you valuable information on their general potato preferences, like roasted or fried, or skin on or off. One thing's for certain: A potato fan will always stick up for potatoes. They are not bland, and they are not boring. Earth's boundless cuisines present us with many methods of potato consumption, including the French duchess potatoes.

Duchess potatoes combine mashing and baking techniques for a hybrid of spud's very best. Known as pommes duchesse in French, they are piped potatoes that are equally as mouthwatering as they are beautiful. They come in bite-sized little swirls that are packed with flavor from cheese and garlic. Duchess potatoes are one of many amazing ways to use leftover mashed potatoes but are also worthy of making from the very start.