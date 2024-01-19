Almond Roca: 10 Facts About The Popular Candy

Those in the know know that when they see the shimmering golden wrapper of a thumb-sized piece of Almond Roca, they're destined for a true treat. Made according to a recipe that has remained virtually unchanged for over a century, this candy begins with a heart of English toffee, a buttery, sweet treat with the faintest caramelized bitterness and an irreplicable shattery texture. Enrobed in a layer of chocolate and covered with a coating of chopped almonds, this candy is unsurprisingly beloved across the country — and indeed around the world.

But did you know that it got its unique name from a librarian? Or that it has been adapted into flavors far beyond almonds? From the links between this Tacoma creation and Elvis Presley to the ways in which the brand remains true to its roots, we've dug deep into the history of this all-American candy. What follows is a list of facts even diehard Almond Roca fans may be surprised to learn.