Dark Chocolate Almond Toffee Recipe

While "toffee may seem intimidating," says recipe developer Kate Shungu, "it's a lot easier than you might think." She describes her dark chocolate almond version as "a classic toffee recipe with its butter/sugar ratios," but with a modern addition of corn syrup. This special ingredient, she explains, helps to keep the granulated sugar from crystallizing, which would result in a grainy toffee. Thanks to that touch of corn syrup, this candy creation is nice and velvety.

Shungu describes this sweet treat as "crispy, crunchy, perfectly smooth toffee that's loaded with almonds and topped with chocolate and sea salt," pointing out the sweet and salty flavor combination many of us know and love. She also points out that "this recipe is perfect for holiday gift giving," especially since the cooler weather during the winter season will help the toffee maintain its crisp consistency while it's en route to your friends and family.