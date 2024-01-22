Using A Whisk Instead Of A Spoon To Make Eclairs Is A Big Mistake

When baking, we often assume that when a mixture requires a good strong stir, a whisk is going to be the best tool for the job. However, certain consistencies require a specific treatment that a whisk just isn't equipped to provide.

Take pâte à choux, the delicate dough used in éclairs, as well as other sweet and savory treats like profiteroles and gougères. It has a sparse ingredient list, needing only butter, flour, eggs, salt, and sugar, but using the incorrect tool can turn even this simple, adaptable pastry into a flop.

Because of this mixture's specific makeup — not quite butter, but not quite a dough either — it can get stuck between a whisk's wire loops when you're adding the flour. Using a spoon instead can eliminate this issue, as you'll be able to mix without needing to take breaks every couple of minutes to pick dough from in between the whisk tines.