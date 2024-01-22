Using A Whisk Instead Of A Spoon To Make Eclairs Is A Big Mistake
When baking, we often assume that when a mixture requires a good strong stir, a whisk is going to be the best tool for the job. However, certain consistencies require a specific treatment that a whisk just isn't equipped to provide.
Take pâte à choux, the delicate dough used in éclairs, as well as other sweet and savory treats like profiteroles and gougères. It has a sparse ingredient list, needing only butter, flour, eggs, salt, and sugar, but using the incorrect tool can turn even this simple, adaptable pastry into a flop.
Because of this mixture's specific makeup — not quite butter, but not quite a dough either — it can get stuck between a whisk's wire loops when you're adding the flour. Using a spoon instead can eliminate this issue, as you'll be able to mix without needing to take breaks every couple of minutes to pick dough from in between the whisk tines.
The problem with whisking pâte à choux
You may be wondering why whisking is such a mistake when making éclairs, and whether switching to a spoon is worth the extra workout for your arms. The answer is simple: efficiency. By spending all that time removing trapped mixture from your whisk, you're essentially doubling how long you spend making the pastry. To make matters worse, no matter how conservative you think you're being, you'll inevitably end up losing a good chunk of mixture to this whisk prison.
It's a pretty basic standard to have a smooth consistency at the end of a mixing process, with little to no lumps in sight. By repeatedly stopping to remove and clean your whisk, you're more or less condemning yourself to lumpy dough — or at least a much longer period of time spent over the bowl ensuring you have the ideal consistency for your éclairs.
This is not a demand to throw your whisk out — it's still the best in class for achieving nicely aerated, voluminous mixtures! However, for the good of your éclairs, consider switching to a spoon when making pâte à choux.