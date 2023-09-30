The Biggest Mistake You're Making With éclairs Lies In The Eggs

Éclairs make a creamy, decadent addition to any dessert lineup, and many U.S. bakeries carry this French treat. Buying them in a bakery saves time and energy, but homemade éclairs can taste even more delicious than their store-bought counterparts when made correctly. It all comes down to the eggs. Your classic éclair recipe sandwiches a creamy custard between two long pieces of choux dough, then tops the pastry with a layer of chocolate. The topping and filling can change depending on the éclair. However, the choux dough is a necessary component of this dessert. The success of homemade éclairs is contingent on getting it right, as choux dough depends on egg protein to rise.

Choux dough leavens with steam instead of using baking soda, baking powder, or even yeast. The trapped air and water cause the egg protein to expand, enabling the dough to rise. This sets choux dough apart from pastry dough, giving it the lighter texture seen in treats like cream puffs and gougères. Using too little or too much egg in your éclairs can ruin the entire batch.

Éclairs with too little egg in the batter will come out dense and over-inflated. Meanwhile, too much egg will create a flattened dough that won't hold the éclair together well. Needless to say, the eggs are the most important part of the process. For the perfect éclair, the end result should be a dough that's moderately risen and hollowed out completely.