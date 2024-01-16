Why Costco's Double Chocolate Chip Cookie May Not Be At Your Store

After a long shopping spree, many Costco consumers might look forward to a little snack before embarking on the unloading stage of their grocery haul. While a $1.99 slice of pizza or a hot dog and a drink for $1.50 can make for a convenient lunch on the go, the dessert options are where the menu truly shines. It's hard to beat a sweet treat after braving the busy aisles of a crowded Costco. For years, the massive churro has been a staple on the food court menu, with many fans celebrating its return in 2021 after a brief hiatus during the pandemic.

Unfortunately for the churro fans, this distaste coincided with rumors of its discontinuation and a complete menu shift that abandoned the cinnamon and sugar-coated fried dough stick for a timeless classic: the chocolate chip cookie. Notably, Costco's new cookie is similarly large, priced at $2.49. While the reviews of the new cookie have been mixed, with some on social media finding it to be extremely sweet and slightly overcooked, others haven't even had the opportunity to try it.

The cookie hit a number of stores in January 2024, but some shoppers say the dessert option is still missing from their local Costco food court menu. One Reddit thread said that a Costco location in Utah had the new chocolate chip cookies for a single day before removing them, claiming that "it wasn't up to Costco standards." However, the user supported the idea of Costco "improv[ing] it nationwide."