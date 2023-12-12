Are Costco's Food Court Churros Being Discontinued?

Costco's food court gets plenty of praise for its affordable meal options, from its $1.99 slice of pizza to its hot dog and drink combo that has remained at $1.50 since 1985. One of the big-box chain's most affordable — and most classic — sweet treats is its churro. The large, twisted dough stick covered in cinnamon sugar was traditionally priced at $1, but it took a brief break from the menu following the pandemic and returned in 2021 with a slightly different recipe.

The upgraded churro was 20% larger, and the new recipe included vanilla and honey. The price also increased to $1.49. The size alone has made this treat appealing for tired shoppers, and it's a snack big enough for kids to share. Unfortunately, not all customers were happy about this replacement, with some taking to Reddit to vent. One user said in a post, "This twisted bread mockery of a dessert that has replaced my beloved churro needs to go."

Many commenters shared this sentiment, complaining about the strange texture and lack of crunch. It seems as though Costco may have also agreed, as rumors point to the churro being discontinued from the food court's menu completely. In a December 2023 Reddit post, one user claimed their brother, a Costco employee, revealed that the churros were being phased out, paving the way for a different dessert option to find a spot on the menu.