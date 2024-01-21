Food Trends We're Seriously Sick Of And Ready To Kick To The Curb

Frying just about anything makes it better. But air frying isn't frying; it is just convection baking. Air fryers work by circulating hot air around the basket. The holes at the bottom of the air fryer allow the air to touch the food's top and bottom while cooking. This creates an even, crisp, and browned exterior with little to no oil. While this is great for many uses — but this is not new technology. Many ovens and toasters come with a convection setting. We don't need one more bulk countertop appliance to do the thing that can be done by something else. During a recent kitchen remodel, multiple people told me to get an air fryer and then proceeded to list every food in the world that can be made with one. All of these can be made in the toaster oven I've had for the past 10 years.

Plus, let's face it, air frying just doesn't give the same delicious, perfectly greasy, crispy result that frying does because it is not frying it; it is baking. Baked food is excellent, but let's not lie about what it is. Additionally, air fryers are notoriously tricky to clean properly. Sure, you can buy liners, but many have solid bottoms, blocking airflow and turning your air fryer back into a standard toaster oven.

Can we please return to frying foods we want to fry, convection baking foods we want to be baked, and kick this overpriced unitasker to the curb?