Mtn Dew Lovers Rejoice! SodaStream Is Adding The Iconic Brand
To some Americans, SodaStream may seem like a relatively new product of the modern age, but to Europeans, it's been around forever. Founded in England in 1903, the product that originally was marketed to the uber-rich eventually became an at-home carbonation system anyone could afford, and after changing hands a few times, it slowly found its way into the American marketplace. Since PepsiCo bought it in 2018, it's developed something of a cult following, and its latest offering of MTN DEW will probably only add fuel to that fire.
While there are many popular SodaStream flavors to choose from, its newest offering of MTN DEW will no doubt excite fans, as MTN DEW itself has a similarly ardent following. SodaStream sold out its stock after releasing its Pepsi and Diet Pepsi drink mixes, and now, the company has prepared for its MTN DEW launch by offering customers the chance to make a "Flavor Reservation" online, per info shared with Mashed.
Those who want a chance to order up to three bottles of the MTN DEW mix can go to the site and enter their info. Then, they'll receive an email or text 48 hours before the products are publicly available with the option to place an order. They'll also receive free shipping.
This is only the latest MTN DEW marketing collab
While you probably shouldn't put wine in a SodaStream, many have used it to give a flat beer new life or create bubbly vodka drinks. But whether you try to make an entirely new drink or use one of the many mixes already available on SodaStream's website, the company offers a broad range of options. The price point will also depend on what product you choose — a Cola four-pack is priced at $23.96, while a bottle of Soda Press Zesty Ginger Kombucha goes for $9.99 a bottle.
At $6.99 a bottle, the MTN DEW drink mixes are priced the same as the Pepsi variety, and each one will make 24 12-fluid-ounce cans of soda. The flavors on offer are regular MTN DEW, diet, and zero sugar. If you don't manage to reserve your SodaStream bottles in time, they'll still be available for the general public to buy starting February 1.
This is just the latest marketing team-up for MTN DEW, which has seemingly been everywhere lately. From the January 2024 announcement that Taco Bell and MTN DEW are collaborating on a Super Bowl commercial to the release of MTN DEW Baja Blast in stores across the U.S., the brand seems to be on a winning streak lately, and its momentum just keeps growing.