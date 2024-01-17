Mtn Dew Lovers Rejoice! SodaStream Is Adding The Iconic Brand

To some Americans, SodaStream may seem like a relatively new product of the modern age, but to Europeans, it's been around forever. Founded in England in 1903, the product that originally was marketed to the uber-rich eventually became an at-home carbonation system anyone could afford, and after changing hands a few times, it slowly found its way into the American marketplace. Since PepsiCo bought it in 2018, it's developed something of a cult following, and its latest offering of MTN DEW will probably only add fuel to that fire.

While there are many popular SodaStream flavors to choose from, its newest offering of MTN DEW will no doubt excite fans, as MTN DEW itself has a similarly ardent following. SodaStream sold out its stock after releasing its Pepsi and Diet Pepsi drink mixes, and now, the company has prepared for its MTN DEW launch by offering customers the chance to make a "Flavor Reservation" online, per info shared with Mashed.

Those who want a chance to order up to three bottles of the MTN DEW mix can go to the site and enter their info. Then, they'll receive an email or text 48 hours before the products are publicly available with the option to place an order. They'll also receive free shipping.