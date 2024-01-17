Kraft Singles' New Cheeses Want To Be Fancy

Kraft Singles are an easy choice if you're looking to slap some cheese on a sandwich, burger, or hot dog. Now, the top-selling sandwich cheese brand is hoping to make it onto some of your more elevated sandwich creations with the launch of three fancy new flavors: Jalapeño, Garlic & Herb, and Caramelized Onion, all of which will be available in stores nationwide starting in January, according to info shared with Mashed.

As these are the first new cheese flavors to join the ranks in nearly a decade, Kraft Heinz claimed in a statement that its new flavor combinations will allow fans to "expand their taste buds." After some digging, the brand found that 67% of American cheese consumers are ready and willing to step outside of their comfort zones and try something new.

Containing less than 51% milk curd, Kraft Singles aren't actually considered cheese by the FDA. Instead, they're categorized as "pasteurized processed American cheese food." While some may think it bold to try to elevate something called "cheese food" with sexy flavors, Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio told CNN Business in 2022 that investing in the company's existing brands was a better business move than starting new ventures.