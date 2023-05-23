Kraft Singles Are Undergoing A Much-Needed Transformation

One thing that brings us back to feeling like a kid again, perhaps more than eating a grilled cheese sandwich, is spending time trying to get cheese slices out of plastic wrappers. We always thought it had something to do with our stubby little kid fingers, but the struggle to open a Kraft Single seems universal. So much so that the company just announced a new makeover for its Kraft Singles products. While the label and logo are getting an upgrade, the most interesting part is that the wrappers are being revamped, too.

For those who have stayed loyal to Kraft Singles while grocery stores started stocking fancy cheeses for cheeseboards, our childhood issue with the product remains: Those wrappers are tough to open. According to a Kraft press release, this has been the most common customer concern. However, the new Singles wrappers are designed to solve that problem. Now, the wrappers will be thicker, and the flap that needs to be grasped to open the packaging will be easier to locate and grip.

Though there will likely always be those who insist Kraft Singles aren't cheese, these changes are intended to draw new customers. "With a versatile product like Kraft Singles, we want to ensure our customers have the best experience, especially when it comes to opening the wrapper to add our melty, irresistible cheese to any dish," said Alison Kelly, Director for Kraft Singles at Kraft Heinz.