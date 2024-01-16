This Taylor Swift Burn Away Cake Is Putting TikTok In Its Reputation Era

No stranger to viral baked goods (remember her bloody Blank Space cake?), Taylor Swift is the basis of a new cake that's making waves on TikTok. When Toronto cake decorating account @cakesbynams received a request for a cake based on Swift's impending "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" album, they delivered a blazing-hot response. This fiery post racked up nearly 2 million likes in just two days, and it's still going strong. Once you see the cake's reveal, it's not hard to see why.

The video starts with a simple yet elegant cake with black icing and a disco ball motif. The top, which seems to depict Swift's Twitter account after she wiped it leading up to the release of "Reputation" in August 2017, quickly takes a turn for the scorching when a lighter sets it ablaze, slowly revealing a photo of the singer in her "Reputation" jumpsuit from Swift's Eras Tour. The video, which features the cryptic caption, "reputation (taylor's version) coming soon?" didn't just set a cake on fire — it also set the internet ablaze, with many TikTok users voicing their support (and sometimes incredulous disbelief) in the comments.