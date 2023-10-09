The Viral Taylor Swift 'Blank Space' Cake Is Bloody Genius

The Blank Space Cake works for so many occasions. If you're wondering what to include in your Halloween party, the Blank Space Cake can be a brilliant idea. You can also bake one for Valentine's Day, or simply when you're craving something sweet when you're heartbroken (it's much more enjoyable to stab a heart cake than to eat a tub of ice cream). The heart cake is fairly simple to make, but it's the fake blood part that might seem a little intimidating.

Cutting into a red velvet cake with buttercream frosting might give similar results, but if you want the full effects of a Blank Space Cake, you will need to make it bleed red. A little chocolate pool on the top of your cake will do the trick. Fashion two chocolate hearts out of melted chocolate and put one on top of the cake. Line it with some buttercream to create a nice barrier, fill it with fake blood, and cover it with another chocolate heart. Finish off with a layer of icing. You don't need to concoct realistic edible fake blood — you can make a sauce out of red fruits like strawberries, cherries, or raspberries. As long as the cake isn't frozen, the red sauce should ooze out when you cut it. We don't recommend mercilessly stabbing it since it can get messy, but if drama is what you want, stab it like your life depends on it.