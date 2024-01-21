Crispy Beer-Battered Fried Mushrooms With Homemade Ranch Recipe

Recipe developer Erin Johnson tells us that these crispy fried mushrooms can be "a perfect snack, appetizer, or addition to your game-day spread" — and this is especially true if you need something that's suitable for vegetarians to eat. Without the dressing, these mushrooms are also A-OK for vegans, though you could always pick up some plant-based mayonnaise, sour cream, and buttermilk substitutes to replace the dairy in the dressing.

Even though this recipe is for beer-battered mushrooms, it is also possible to make an alcohol-free version. One way to do this would be to use any of the many refreshing non-alcoholic beers that are widely available these days, which would give the batter a similar flavor without the booze. As Johnson notes, "A light beer works best for this batter," and you can't get much lighter than 0% ABV. "If you don't want to use beer, you can substitute club soda," Johnson tells us, while a non-flavored seltzer would also work.