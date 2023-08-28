Refreshing Non-Alcoholic Beers, Ranked
Crafted to replicate the taste of the real thing, non-alcoholic, or NA, beer contains little to no alcohol. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, beer can be labeled non-alcoholic if it contains less than 0.5% alcohol by volume (ABV). This alcohol content is insignificant considering that even basic groceries can contain traces of alcohol. For instance, bananas contain up to 0.4% ABV and burger rolls have about 1.28% ABV (via Steady Drinker).
The thriving non-alcoholic beer market stands testament to the fact that more and more people are taking their health and well-being seriously without foregoing the unique ritual of sipping on an ice-cold beer. According to a 2023 YouGov report, the consumption of non-alcoholic beer in the U.S. has increased eightfold since 2020. Alcohol-free beer is also doing extremely well globally. In 2023, the global non-alcoholic beer market reached $20 billion, and it's projected to double in size by 2033 (via Fact.MR).
While there's nothing wrong with the occasional alcoholic beverage, choosing a non-alcoholic beer offers several benefits for those who want to enjoy the flavor and ritual of drinking beer without the effects of alcohol. Interested but not sure where to start? Whether you're a bona fide teetotaler or just sober curious, here's our list of the best non-alcoholic beers, ranked from worst to best.
10. Suntory All-Free
Perhaps the first sign that Suntory All-Free isn't going to meet everybody's expectations is the statement on the company's website that calls it a "non-alcoholic beer-like beverage." More like flavored sparkling water than a beer, Suntory All-Free is a good option for those who like their beer on the lighter side and with some "nodogoshi" — a Japanese word that references the pleasant sensation as a beverage or food hits the back of the throat. While it's probably not the best substitute for full-strength beer, Suntory All-Free contains zero calories, making it a refreshing beverage option for those watching their weight.
Available on the Japanese market for over a decade, Suntory All-Free only made its way to America in 2020. And while the brew seems to have found itself a small following among those who enjoy this beer and sparkling water hybrid, lovers of traditional beer haven't been as impressed with the drink's flavor.
Amazon shoppers have given Suntory All-Free an average of 3.9 out of 5 stars, indicating a somewhat mixed response. While many reviewers appreciate the drink's light and refreshing nature, it's clear that Suntory All-Free falls short as a replacement for traditional full-strength beer. Perhaps one Amazon reviewer sums this up best, saying, "After the first can I used the remaining five as sparkling water to mix with orange juice. Can't detect any hop or malt flavor."
9. Ceria Brewing Company Grainwave
Belgium's rich brewing heritage has shaped how we drink beer. The country's legacy of diverse beer styles has set a standard for the rest of the world. Unfortunately, for many, Ceria Brewing Company's Grainwave Belgian style white ale doesn't quite capture the complexity and depth that characterize authentic Belgian brews. Interestingly, Grainwave is the brainchild of none other than the iconic brewer behind the popular Blue Moon Belgian White brand, Keith Villa.
Ceria Grainwave is an unfiltered, medium-bodied non-alcoholic white ale made with wheat, oat, and pale malt as well as Hallertau hops and noble hops. What makes the brew stand out from the alcohol-free beer pack is the addition of blood orange peel and coriander during the brewing process.
Despite — or perhaps because of — its somewhat unusual makeup, Ceria Grainwave has garnered both praise and criticism from different quarters. Kelly Bertog from Sip Yours commends the non-alcoholic beer for its consistency, thick pour, and flavor-forward quality. According to Bertog, Ceria Grainwave could easily pass for a full-strength beer. On the other hand, some Amazon reviewers have been critical of the brew, with one shopper saying, "Does not taste at all like a beer. It's like seltzer and some weird juice mixed together. Pretty disappointed."
8. Untitled Art Non-Alcoholic West Coast IPA
Untitled Art brings together artists and boutique breweries such as Angry Chair and Cerebral Brewing to craft a lineup of chic non-alcoholic beers as well as full-strength beers and seltzers. Since its inception in 2016, the Wisconsin-based company has masterminded more than 177 different beverages — most of them limited release — which are distributed across more than 20 states and Europe. The cool thing about the concept is that Untitled Art collaborates with various artists to craft unique designs for each of its cans. For instance, the creative designer behind the can for the Non-Alcoholic West Coast IPA is Stephenie Purl Hamen.
Untitled Art's West Coast IPA is brewed to full fermentation with Centennial, Cascade, and Simcoe hops. The alcohol is then removed with a membrane filtration system to ensure that the brew contains less than 0.5% ABV. The hazy golden amber brew abounds with citrusy and resiny aromas and flavors, just like a traditional IPA. Chrystabelle, who reviewed non-alcoholic West Coast IPA for One Club Sober has praised the beverage, saying, "[It] packs a lot of flavors for a 0.5% ABV beer, and the mouthfeel feels fuller than many watery and thin non-alcoholic beers I've tried."
7. Guinness 0 Non-Alcoholic Draught
It took Guinness four years to develop an alcohol-free version of its popular stout. And after all the effort, Guinness 0 Non-Alcoholic Draught didn't have a particularly auspicious start. Initially released as Guinness 0.0 in October 2020, the brew was recalled due to concerns of "microbiological contamination," according to The Guardian. Guinness' parent company, Diageo, took 11 months to improve its processes, re-releasing Guinness 0 in August 2021.
Guinness 0 is so close to the 4.1% ABV Guinness Draught in taste and consistency that devotees of the original brew might struggle to distinguish between the two pours. The non-alcoholic version of the dark stout has retained the beer's characteristic color and velvety balance of flavors, encompassing sweetness, bitterness, and roasted undertones. And just like the original, the alcohol-free Guinness comes with the brand's unique plastic widget that agitates the brew when the can is opened. In addition, the non-alcoholic iteration of the rich stout has less than half of the calories of its older sibling — 57 calories per 12-ounce bottle as opposed to the 125 calories.
So what's the verdict? While the boozy and alcohol-free versions of Guinness stout are pretty similar, they aren't exact carbon copies, as noted by Tom Hallett from the Steady Drinker. "Compared side-by-side, you can definitely taste the alcohol in the full-strength version. The alcohol also gives it a slightly fuller body. Flavour-wise, there's more coffee aroma in full-strength Guinness and more fruit flavors in the taste of 0.0.," Hallett notes.
6. Karbach Free and Easy NA IPA
Just like its name suggests, Karbach's Free and Easy NA IPA is both refreshing and sippable. Made with two-row pale, medium crystal, and dark crystal malts as well as Citra, Mosaic, Jester, Simcoe, and Herkules hops, the alcohol-free beer presents a balanced picture. Blending sweet and bitter notes, the brew comes with hoppy aromas of grapefruit, orange zest, and citrus. The deep golden medium-bodied beer is light on the palate with a flavor that hints at grapefruit, spice, and fruit.
Free and Easy NA IPA has received positive feedback from teetotaling beer enthusiasts. One Drizly shopper has said that the brew has made abstaining from alcohol a breeze, adding, "This is absolutely delicious, and I hope [it] sticks around." Another Drizly reviewer concurs, saying, "I got sober after some not so great life events and I missed IPAs more than anything. This IPA gives me the choice to drink my favorite beer without breaking sobriety. One of the greatest things to happen to me. Karbach, if y'all ever choose to discontinue this, let me know beforehand so I can stock up."
5. Brooklyn Brewery Special Effects Hoppy Brew
Brooklyn Brewery's Special Effects Hoppy Brew is the brainchild of Steve Hindy, who started crafting his own beer while on a job in the Middle East. Upon returning home, the New York native teamed up with his neighbor, Tom Potter, to found Brooklyn Brewery in 1988. Released in 2019, Special Effects was the duo's first alcohol-free offering. Unlike many other non-alcoholic breweries, which remove alcohol from their products post-production, Brooklyn uses a yeast and malt bill that produces minimal levels of alcohol.
Special Effects is a clear, golden brown brew that pours a relatively small head. It features a subtle malty and herby aroma with a touch of tropical sweetness. The brew comes with an understated carbonation and decent body that compares favorably to more watery non-alcoholic beers. In terms of taste, Special Effects treads the line between lager and pale ale, with a fruity palate that exhibits hints of caramelized orange and lychee as well as caramel maltiness at the finish.
Special Effects has received positive reviews from hopheads who have praised it for both its complexity and drinkability. One Drizly shopper says, "A [non-alcoholic] beer with interesting notes and layers. I get hoppiness and complexity. Makes other booze-free beers taste like a participation trophy." Another Drizly reviewer agrees, adding, "Very good taste without any off notes so it doesn't have to be ice cold to enjoy. I'm only docking it a star because I would rather it have more bite."
4. Heineken 0.0 Alcohol-Free Lager
If you're expecting Heineken 0.0 to taste like the real thing, you're in luck. Unlike many other breweries that have tried their hand at crafting non-alcoholic beer, Heineken has managed to replicate the fruity and mildly malty flavor of its original offering. Brewed and fermented with Heineken's special A-yeast, the beer has its alcohol extracted with vacuum distillation before it is blended with premium quality flavor. This compensates for the loss that occurs during the alcohol extraction process due to evaporation.
Heineken 0.0 has received mostly positive expert and community reviews, with Jonathan Lambrianidis from Tipple Zero giving the brew 9 out of 10 for its "ability to perfectly mimic the traditional Heineken." More specifically, Lambrianidis praises Heineken 0.0 for duplicating the original's soft fruity notes, light malty base, and a decent level of carbonation. Online shoppers seem to agree with Lambrianidis' assessment, with one Drizly reviewer saying, "If you were ever a Heineken fan, I challenge you to tell the difference without looking at the '0' bottle. When you must cut alcohol, here is your solution."
3. Athletic Brewing Company Run Wild IPA
There's a good reason why the Athletic Brewing Company is the largest alcohol-free craft beer brewery in the U.S. Since being founded in 2017, the brewery has delivered an exceptional lineup of non-alcoholic beers. The company's debut IPA, Run Wild, doesn't deviate from this norm. Geared toward individuals with active lifestyles, Run Wild is a refreshing, light-bodied beer with relatively low carbonation that can be easily enjoyed as a thirst-quencher after sports sessions.
Crafted with a medley of five Northwestern hops and Vienna malt, Run Wild is an approachable and well-balanced alcohol-free beer. The hazy dark amber libation produces a dense head that leaves distinctive lacing on the glass. On the nose, the brew delivers a pleasant aroma of citrus, pine, mango, and vanilla. The taste of the subtly bitter and malty beer follows through with piney and citrusy notes as well as hints of caramel.
Run Wild IPA rates favorably with beer aficionados. One Amazon shopper refers to the brew as "hoppy tasty goodness," elaborating, "Nice hoppy aroma and taste. Great amber color. Looks, smells, and tastes like the IPA we all love. Didn't notice any weird NA beer flavors." A Drizly reviewer concurs, saying, "Pretty amazing how an NA IPA beer can taste better than a regular IPA. I would be shocked to find any IPA fan and beer drinker to not love this one."
2. Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier Alkoholfrei
As hard to pronounce as it is approachable, Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier Alkoholfrei is an alcoholic-free wheat beer produced by the world's oldest brewery, the Bavarian State Brewery Weihenstephan. The brewery at Weihenstephan Monastery in Bavaria dates back to 1040 when its abbot first got a license for brewing and selling beer. Following traditional brewing methods, Hefeweissbier Alkoholfrei is given time to mature and absorb flavor. Once fermented, the brew is separated from alcohol using falling film evaporation technology. The result is a clear beer with golden undertones and a full body that exhibits hints of clove, honey, and yeast.
Beer enthusiasts appear pleased with this German non-alcoholic beer option. One online shopper says that Hefeweissbier Alkoholfrei tastes very similar to full-strength wheat beers, adding, "I had to check I didn't pick up a bottle of the original Weissbier ... It just tastes a lot more subtle, but very similar. Highly recommend if you want a break from alcohol!" Another malt devotee echoes this sentiment, saying, "This is an excellent substitute beverage for a long-term drinker. Full flavored for someone who loves wheat beers. Had to give up full strength due to a health condition. This one joyously fills the void for me."
1. Samuel Adams Just the Haze IPA
Samuel Adams, the craft brewery founded by entrepreneur Jim Koch in 1984 , introduced its first non-alcoholic beer Just the Haze IPA in 2021. The drink that's described as a "hazy, juicy non-alcoholic IPA" won a gold medal for best non-alcoholic beer in America at the Great American Beer Festival in 2022.
While all IPAs are a little different, most exhibit a distinct hoppy quality. Despite its pretty much non-existent alcohol content, Just the Haze is no exception. Featuring notes of crisp citrus and a hoppy aroma, this alcohol-free offering easily holds its ground against full-strength IPAs. The fragrant profile is due to a blend of Mosaic, Citra, Sabro, and Cascade hops. In addition, unlike some other non-alcoholic IPAs that can be on the watery side, the award-winning hazy amber brew delivers a full-body mouth feel with a smooth finish.
Beer enthusiasts rave about Just the Haze IPA, indicating that it's much more than your typical stand-in for full-strength beer. One Drizly reviewer says that Just the Haze IPA is the only non-alcoholic beer worth drinking, adding, "By far the best I've had and I've tried a lot. Balanced, full-bodied, good smooth mouthfeel, and just delicious." Another Drizly shopper agrees, saying, "Best NA beer! I didn't even like beer that much before I discovered Just the Haze."