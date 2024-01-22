Easiest Air Fryer Apple Chips Recipe
Made with only two ingredients, these air fryer apple chips are the ultimate healthy snack for kids and adults alike. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles likes making small batches that can be enjoyed straightaway or kept in an airtight container. Making your own apple chips is ideal if you want to avoid excess sugar, preservatives, or artificial flavorings that are sometimes found in store-bought brands. Also, by making your own, you can control exactly how they'll taste by choosing your favorite crisp apple variety and going as heavy or light on the cinnamon as you'd like.
The air fryer is a handy and versatile gadget to have in the kitchen, and it works well to crisp these apples to perfection. Thanks to the air fryer, you don't need any oil to get really crispy results, and you also don't need a whole lot of time, either. If you were to bake apple chips in the oven, it would take significantly longer than the air fryer method — in fact, with this recipe, your chips will be ready in just over 30 minutes.
Gather the ingredients for these air fryer apple chips
You will only need two ingredients to make these air-fryer apple chips: apples and cinnamon.
Randles recommends using a firm and crisp type of apple like Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp, or even Granny Smith if you prefer something a bit more tart.
Step 1: Slice the apples
Using a very sharp knife or a mandoline, cut the apples into thin slices.
Step 2: Arrange half of the slices in air fryer basket
Arrange half of the slices at the bottom of your air fryer basket.
Step 3: Sprinkle cinnamon on one side
Sprinkle some cinnamon on top.
Step 4: Sprinkle cinnamon on the other side
Flip the slices over and sprinkle some more cinnamon on the other side.
Step 5: Air-fry the apples slices
Cook the apple slices for 15 minutes at 300 F, flipping them every 5 minutes.
Step 6: Transfer the apple slices to a cooling rack
Transfer the apple slices to a cooling rack so they crisp up.
Step 7: Cook the rest of the apple slices
Repeat the cooking process with the remaining apple slices.
Step 8: Serve (or store)
Once crisp, serve the apple chips or store them in an airtight container.
How should you serve air fryer apple chips?
Air fryer apple chips can be enjoyed on their own as a healthy snack but they are also a versatile and delicious addition to various dishes. They make a crunchy topping to morning cereal, granola, or yogurt. You can also add them to trail mix, homemade granola, muesli, or even incorporate them into baked goods like muffins, scones, or bread. Randles enjoys them in savory dishes too, especially in salads as they pair well with mixed greens, nuts, and cheese.
You can also use them as a decorative and tasty garnish for desserts like cakes, pies, or ice cream. They are also delicious as part of a cheese platter or as an accompaniment alongside dips like caramel, peanut butter, or yogurt. To maintain freshness and crispiness, remember to store the apple chips in an airtight container in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. They should keep for 3 to 5 days but will lose some crunchiness over time.
How can you customize these apple chips?
There are many ways you can customize this recipe by choosing different apple varieties, spices, or sweeteners. To enhance the overall flavor of this dish, you could use a mixture of tart and sweet apples to provide a little variety. Apples and cinnamon are a match made in heaven but spices like nutmeg, cloves, or allspice will bring equally delicious and warm flavors. For a chai-inspired spice blend, combine cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and cloves. Alternatively, you could add a sprinkle of sea salt and a dash of black pepper for a savory twist.
To make these apple chips sweeter, you can brush them with some honey or maple syrup, or sprinkle some brown sugar on top before cooking them. To boost the nutritional value of these apple chips, Randles prefers to use unpeeled apples. However, if you prefer the texture and taste without the peel, feel free to peel the apples before slicing them.
If you prefer a chewier consistency, you can also cut the apples slightly thicker and reduce the cooking time until you have your desired consistency. Keep in mind that the apple chips will harden as they cool down.
