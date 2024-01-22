Easiest Air Fryer Apple Chips Recipe

Made with only two ingredients, these air fryer apple chips are the ultimate healthy snack for kids and adults alike. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles likes making small batches that can be enjoyed straightaway or kept in an airtight container. Making your own apple chips is ideal if you want to avoid excess sugar, preservatives, or artificial flavorings that are sometimes found in store-bought brands. Also, by making your own, you can control exactly how they'll taste by choosing your favorite crisp apple variety and going as heavy or light on the cinnamon as you'd like.

The air fryer is a handy and versatile gadget to have in the kitchen, and it works well to crisp these apples to perfection. Thanks to the air fryer, you don't need any oil to get really crispy results, and you also don't need a whole lot of time, either. If you were to bake apple chips in the oven, it would take significantly longer than the air fryer method — in fact, with this recipe, your chips will be ready in just over 30 minutes.