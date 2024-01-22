Taylor Swift's (Rumored) Favorite Cocktail Combines Gin And Elderflower

No one can set a trend quite like Taylor Swift. The A-lister's Milk Bar birthday cake went viral, and a filter that makes your face look like hers is making the rounds on TikTok. And, who could forget the photo of the star eating chicken with "seemingly ranch"? If Swift likes it, then the Swifties tend to like it, too. So finding out the Eras Tour mastermind's drink of choice just may change what the rest of us order at the bar.

Swift hasn't publicly confirmed what her favorite cocktail is in recent years. Yet, her order at a restaurant over the holiday season has rumors swirling about what the star might prefer to drink when she has a night out. On December 30, 2023, Swift and her eight pals, all of whom were partners of Kansas City Chiefs players, headed to Rye restaurant in Leawood, Kansas. The restaurant's co-owner, Megan Garrelts, told Page Six, "We have some history with serving [the Chiefs] through the years." So, it's only fitting that Swift and her new crew spent an evening there. According to Garrelts, after the ladies enjoyed a cheese plate appetizer, Swift ordered pasta for her entrée. Alongside it, she sipped a French Blonde. "From our understanding, [that is] her favorite cocktail," Garrelts explained.