Burt's Bees Collab With Hidden Valley Ranch Is What No One Asked For
Some food and beauty collabs are so perfect together that you wonder why it took so long for someone to think it up. What's better than Reese's peanut butter and chocolate scented Hipdot lip balms when you can't have the real thing? Strawberry- or mint chip-scented ColourPop eye shadows that look like mini Halo Top ice cream pints? Absolutely. But Hidden Valley Ranch-flavored lip balms? Many people would give those a hard pass.
Apparently not everyone, though, judging by the "Join Waitlist" button on Burt's Bees' website that replaced the "Buy now" button, allowing Ranch dressing enthusiasts a chance to buy the strange, limited-edition lip balms. The four-pack, which is selling for $11.99, comes with Hidden Valley Ranch, Crunchy Celery, Fresh Carrot, and Buffalo Sauce-flavored lip balms.
The pack went on sale on January 17, and those with a code were able to purchase it with free shipping. Many were in disbelief when the two companies shared a joint Instagram post about the product that same day. "No way this is real!!!! Is it April 1st???" one person wrote. "It's real! And it's January 17!" @hidden.valley replied. According to Burt's Bees, the four-pack sold out within hours of its release.
Hidden Valley's collabs have always been unexpected
For those who automatically assumed this must be a prank, you should know by now that Hidden Valley's collaborations often have questionable taste. We had no idea that Hidden Valley Ranch's team-up with TRUFF's truffle hot sauce was going to make all of our dipping dreams come true until the ultra-limited item sold out, leaving most of us to mix our hot sauce with our ranch manually.
But then a partnership between Hidden Valley Ranch and Van Leeuwen was announced in the form of ... an ice cream flavor. Not a surprise coming from Van Leeuwen, who also previously made a Malted Milkshake & Fries flavor, but even for hardcore Ranch lovers, ice cream is pushing it. On a Reddit thread about the team-up, one user who thought the product was disgusting did have one nice thing to say, which was that Van Leeuwen "nailed it" on the flavor.
Judging from its sold-out status as well as the majority of the comments on the Instagram post, Hidden Valley Ranch fans couldn't be more excited about the thought of smearing celery, carrot, buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing-flavored lip balms on their mouths. "Honestly the collab of my dreams," one person commented on the post. "I am happily married and have three wonderful children, but this might be the happiest day of my life," wrote another.