Burt's Bees Collab With Hidden Valley Ranch Is What No One Asked For

Some food and beauty collabs are so perfect together that you wonder why it took so long for someone to think it up. What's better than Reese's peanut butter and chocolate scented Hipdot lip balms when you can't have the real thing? Strawberry- or mint chip-scented ColourPop eye shadows that look like mini Halo Top ice cream pints? Absolutely. But Hidden Valley Ranch-flavored lip balms? Many people would give those a hard pass.

Apparently not everyone, though, judging by the "Join Waitlist" button on Burt's Bees' website that replaced the "Buy now" button, allowing Ranch dressing enthusiasts a chance to buy the strange, limited-edition lip balms. The four-pack, which is selling for $11.99, comes with Hidden Valley Ranch, Crunchy Celery, Fresh Carrot, and Buffalo Sauce-flavored lip balms.

The pack went on sale on January 17, and those with a code were able to purchase it with free shipping. Many were in disbelief when the two companies shared a joint Instagram post about the product that same day. "No way this is real!!!! Is it April 1st???" one person wrote. "It's real! And it's January 17!" @hidden.valley replied. According to Burt's Bees, the four-pack sold out within hours of its release.