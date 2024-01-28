Greek-Inspired Stifado Lasagna Recipe

We all know lasagna, and we probably all love lasagna, at least a little bit. It's hot, comforting, nostalgic, and certainly fills you up. However, its flavors are familiar and just might benefit from a refresh. When you hear you're having lasagna, you know what to expect — but what if you were pleasantly surprised by the steaming, saucy slice presented to you? Enter stifado lasagna, which takes inspiration from a hearty Greek beef stew to elevate this deliciously familiar dish.

"Stifado is fovero (Greek for 'amazing')," says recipe developer Patterson Watkins. "Succulent, fork-tender chunks of beef and savory-sweet pops of pearl onion really elevate the traditional lasagna, while combining ricotta with crumbled feta adds a unique creamy-saltiness that makes every well-balanced bite that much more scrumptious." It's hard not to feel hungry after reading all that! Plan to cook the components of this recipe on a Saturday morning, then pop the lasagna in the oven in the evening for a stress-free dinner with company.