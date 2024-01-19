How To Clean Your Tarnished Copper Mugs

Whether you're purchasing a used copper mug that's already tarnished or yours has simply suffered neglect, you can create a paste with three parts baking soda to one part vinegar to remove the patina. Start by rubbing the mixture all over the mug. After it sits for a few minutes, just gently scrub the mug with a sponge until the tarnish is removed. You can also try slicing lemons, dipping them in salt, and using the coarse lemon slices to rub off the tarnish. If it's still not coming off, try making a lemon-and-salt paste and let it sit on the mug. Whatever you do, though, don't put your copper mugs in the dishwasher.

Ideally, you'll want to preserve your mug so that it doesn't get to the point of developing a patina. Humidity and moisture are enemies of copper mugs, so do your best to minimize those effects wherever your mugs are stored. It's important to keep them in a cool, dry place — some people even store them in plastic bags. You can help keep your mugs dry by placing baking soda or silica packets inside them. You'll also want to make sure you completely dry your mugs with a soft cloth after each use. For best results, dry once after washing, then dry again with another soft dish towel.