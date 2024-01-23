Why Hydration Is Key To Baking An Open-Crumb Bread Loaf

Many home bakers shy away from attempting light, airy bread recipes because they are notoriously hard to execute. It is tough to tackle a delicate bread, like focaccia, even with foolproof focaccia techniques that walk you through the process step-by-step. One element that dramatically influences the fluff of your bread loaf is the hydration level, particularly concerning how much flour you are using. When it comes to pulling off an open-crumb bread (the kind that has an interior that's fluffy and open) your flour-to-water ratio matters a lot.

Understanding why hydration ratios are so important to your open-crumb bread loaf will keep you from panicking when you mix your dough and it looks wetter than you think it should. It's not unreasonable to get nervous and start sprinkling in additional bits of flour, but here is why you should hold your heavy hand. Bread and pastries specialist Jorgen Carlsen explains that bread dough is like a balloon being inflated that wishes to inhale yeast in a way that makes its gluten structures strong. That "strong" dough needs a complementary element that also makes dough elastic and easily elongated. An extra dose of hydration can give your dough that elasticity, or, in baker's speak, "extensibility."

According to The Pantry Mama, this elastic, extra-hydrated dough will ferment faster. You'll be on your way to a thinner crust and lighter bread, just make sure your higher-hydration dough features a flour that can handle that level of saturation.