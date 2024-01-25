Biscuit Love: Maneet Chauhan's Favorite Place To Get Nashville 'Bonuts'

You may know Chef Maneet Chauhan from the cooking show, "Chopped," which she has been a judge on since 2011. Her impressive culinary career has been constantly evolving. Chauhan was born in India, where she studied culinary and hotel management. She then graduated from the Culinary Insitute of America in New York. After successful restaurant ventures and an "Iron Chef" moment, Chauhan is now a judge of Chopped and a respected expert on Indian cuisine. She's even made Tikka Masala with Nick Jones on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Chauhan also has an affection for Southern food, as evidenced by her restaurant Chauhan Ale & Masala House in Nashville (the city where her second child was born), which combines Indian and Southern cuisine. With her connection to Nashville and the South, it's no surprise that Chauhan enjoys a unique Southern treat, the 'bonut.' Chauhan says that "there's only one way to go for a sweet breakfast" in Nashville and that's the bonuts from Biscuit Love. Similar to the origin story of the cronut (croissant donut), the bonut is a biscuit-donut hybrid treat created out of culinary curiosity. Frying up the quintessential Southern baked good results in a crispy on the outside, flaky on the inside treat that puts a dessert spin on something normally served with gravy.