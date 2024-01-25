Biscuit Love: Maneet Chauhan's Favorite Place To Get Nashville 'Bonuts'
You may know Chef Maneet Chauhan from the cooking show, "Chopped," which she has been a judge on since 2011. Her impressive culinary career has been constantly evolving. Chauhan was born in India, where she studied culinary and hotel management. She then graduated from the Culinary Insitute of America in New York. After successful restaurant ventures and an "Iron Chef" moment, Chauhan is now a judge of Chopped and a respected expert on Indian cuisine. She's even made Tikka Masala with Nick Jones on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Chauhan also has an affection for Southern food, as evidenced by her restaurant Chauhan Ale & Masala House in Nashville (the city where her second child was born), which combines Indian and Southern cuisine. With her connection to Nashville and the South, it's no surprise that Chauhan enjoys a unique Southern treat, the 'bonut.' Chauhan says that "there's only one way to go for a sweet breakfast" in Nashville and that's the bonuts from Biscuit Love. Similar to the origin story of the cronut (croissant donut), the bonut is a biscuit-donut hybrid treat created out of culinary curiosity. Frying up the quintessential Southern baked good results in a crispy on the outside, flaky on the inside treat that puts a dessert spin on something normally served with gravy.
Biscuit Love serves Maneet Chauhan's favorite breakfast bonuts
Biscuit Love has won more than Maneet Chauhan's affections. The restaurant has also claimed awards, been featured in food shows, and made it on Mashed's list of the best breakfast restaurants in every state. Although it's hard to definitively verify the exact origin of the bonut, all evidence suggests Biscuit Love was among the first to offer the pastry. The Bonut has been on Biscuit Love's menu since its year of opening in 2015. Since then, it has gained many fans including Chauhan and become an icon of the restaurant. Biscuit Love serves their sugar-tossed bonuts with lemon mascarpone and blueberry compote. Forget pancakes and French toast; this special sweet breakfast is well worth a try for anyone who visits Nashville.
Although uncommon, bonuts can be found here and there across restaurants in the South. Biscuit Head in Asheville, North Carolina serves them with lemon curd and calls them "Biscuit Donuts." Biscuit Belly, a franchise across many Southern states coats their bonuts in cinnamon sugar and serves them with a cream cheese frosting. It's safe to say if the restaurant starts with "Biscuit" you'd better check their menu for bonuts.