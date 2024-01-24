For Thicker Chili, Add Shredded Tortillas

For some people, the mark of good chili is if you can stand your spoon up in it. Because chili is typically slow-cooked, it naturally thickens as the liquid evaporates and starches from beans or vegetables are released. Yet, for one reason or another, sometimes, things don't turn out like you planned. If you find yourself with thin chili and want a quick fix to thicken it, try giving it the tortilla treatment.

While some people use cornmeal to thicken watery chili, you can just as easily tear up some tortillas and toss them in the pot. As the saturated tortillas break down and lose their form, they absorb some of the liquid, and the starch from the corn flour simultaneously works as a thickening agent. Stale or broken pieces of tortilla chips will have the same effect. Stir the tortilla bits into the broth, simmer for 10 minutes, and watch your chili transform.