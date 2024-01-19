Your Homemade Barbecue Sauce Deserves Low-Sugar Ketchup

While you may already have a favorite brand of barbecue sauce that you can easily pick up at the grocery store, there's a certain pride and pleasure that can be gleaned from creating your own. Sure, it may not taste like Sweet Baby Ray's, but who cares when you can tweak and adjust it to your specific requirements? And for those who believe you just don't have the time to make it, Hayley MacLean — a nutritionist, chef, and Mashed recipe developer — has an easy homemade barbecue sauce recipe that takes a mere 20 minutes.

According to MacLean, the ketchup you use as a base is a key factor in letting all of the co-mingling flavors shine. She told Mashed, "I do not have a particular brand of ketchup I recommend; however, I like to look for low-sugar or sugar-free options to make sure the final sauce is not too sweet and the savory flavors of the sauce get highlighted as well." You also have to be mindful that the temperature isn't too high when you're heating a sauce with sugar, as you don't want the sugar to burn and make your sauce taste bitter. "So going low and slow with this is definitely the best," MacLean said.