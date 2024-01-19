Add Kimchi To Mac And Cheese For A Tangy Twist

Sometimes even the creamiest bowl of mac can be basic, so it's important to know how to infuse this fan-favorite comfort food with even more flavor complexity. Kimchi is often touted as Korea's national dish, and it can be added to practically anything — soups, stews, sauces, or simply steamed rice. Depending on what kind you're buying, this salty, fermented cabbage can taste slightly sweet or douse your taste buds in spicy heat. When combined with the rich heaviness of mac and cheese, the kimchi's flavor has room to balance out the dish.

Mashed recipe developer Keith Kamikawa grew up eating kimchi and first experienced this hybrid dish in some "trendy restaurant," as he described to Mashed. The dish was so impactful that he created a homemade version of kimchi mac and cheese topped with a crunchy layer of breadcrumbs. As he explained, "One bite, and there was no going back." Whether you enjoy this dish as a classic side or a heaping main course is up to you — it's just that good.

Of course, you'll probably want to ditch the boxed stuff in favor of whipping up some baked mac and cheese that leans more toward gourmet home cooking. Bringing a batch to your next potluck or party feast is a surefire way to contribute something unique and memorable to any food-centric occasion.