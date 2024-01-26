Wine Pie Is The Viral (And Vile) Trend You Should Only Try Once

Wine pie sounds like it shouldn't work, and that's because it doesn't. The beverage doesn't thicken on its own, especially not in such a short period, and its high acidity means that starches will soften and lose their ability to retain shape — the opposite effect you want when baking a pie. Using this method, as some users have noticed, you end up with a lukewarm, watery sludge that doesn't constitute an actual pie.

Luckily (or unluckily, depending on your perspective on the tongue-in-cheek dessert), there is a way to pull this weird recipe off. TikTok user @half_batch_baking recommends chilling the pie for 24 hours to attain what she describes as something akin to a silk pie texture. She also rejects the idea of not stirring the mixture. Instead, she whisks red wine, baking soda, sugar, and cornstarch over the hob until it thickens, recommending chopped chocolate as a great way to both enhance the flavor and create a thicker consistency.

Wine pie might sound weird, but like with any food that sounds strange in concept, it could have potential. Either you like it and have a new dessert to play with, or you dislike it and can tell everyone you know.