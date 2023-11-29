41 Boozy Food Recipes Infused With Beer, Wine, And Liquor

Raise your glass and your culinary game by adding alcohol-infused dishes to your cooking repertoire. The secret ingredient in each of these delicious dishes is your favorite adult beverage. One of the best things about these dishes is that you'll always know which alcohol to pair with them — the perfect one is already an ingredient in the recipe itself.

Keep in mind that the amount of alcohol left behind after cooking depends on how long you cook the dish. You can get tipsy or even drunk from booze-infused food. For example, 40% of the alcohol will remain after only 15 minutes of cooking, while 5% will remain after two and a half hours of cooking (per Idaho State University). That all-day spaghetti sauce with three cups of wine isn't going to hit you as hard as the fondue that only cooks for five minutes. So, keep this in mind if serving children or people with dietary restrictions.

While many of these make excellent holiday dishes, the majority work year-round. Our list includes 41 recipes infused with everything from beer and wine to your favorite liquors. After making a few, you'll probably be ready to add liquor to some of your other favorite recipes, too.