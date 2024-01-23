Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Kit Vs The Restaurant Version: Which Is Better?

Taco Bell is a key innovator in the world of Mexican-inspired fast food, and the Crunchwrap Supreme is one of its most successful product releases. Since its debut in 2005, this half-burrito-half-tostada has remained an absolute mainstay of the Taco Bell menu. And the fact that no other food item so perfectly combines a pillowy tortilla and crunchy tostada shell has fans everywhere concocting copycat versions at home on a regular basis. This includes Mashed writer Jake Vigliotti, whose imitation Crunchwrap recipe is remarkably close to the original.

Now, thanks to this Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme Meal Kit from Kraft Heinz Foods that's being sold exclusively at Walmart, making a DIY Crunchwrap Supreme at home has never been easier. The kit includes four 12-inch flour tortillas, cheese sauce, four crunchy tostada shells, and taco seasoning. Simply add your choice of protein and toppings, and you'll have a quick and delicious weeknight indulgence without having to hit the drive-thru. But how does it compare to the real deal?

That's exactly the question we will tackle in this direct comparison between the Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme Meal Kit and the restaurant version of the Crunchwrap Supreme. We will break down the flavor and texture similarities ingredient by ingredient and then judge each option based on price value, convenience, and nutrition. Without further ado, let's unwrap this comparison.