Wendy's New Breakfast Burrito Doesn't Shy Away From The Bacon

Few things can get even non-morning people out of bed faster and more enthusiastically than bacon. Wendy's is hoping the widespread love for this deliciously porky, salty, crunchy breakfast meat will bring in plenty of customers to try its new, bacon-heavy breakfast burrito.

This hefty creation is certainly not for the peckish (or those looking for healthy food.) It starts with two fresh eggs, wrapped up with seasoned breakfast potatoes and two slices of American cheese. Bacon is the star of the show here, though, with six slices of Applewood-smoked goodness per burrito. That's the same amount of bacon as Wendy's famous Baconator burger features. It's also substantially more than most competing fast-food breakfast sandwiches.

The company calls this burrito a "portable masterpiece" with "all the best parts of Wendy's breakfast rolled up into one delicious burrito." It's not available everywhere quite yet but customers at more than 4,500 restaurants around the country can already enjoy all that bacon-y flavor.