Wendy's New Breakfast Burrito Doesn't Shy Away From The Bacon
Few things can get even non-morning people out of bed faster and more enthusiastically than bacon. Wendy's is hoping the widespread love for this deliciously porky, salty, crunchy breakfast meat will bring in plenty of customers to try its new, bacon-heavy breakfast burrito.
This hefty creation is certainly not for the peckish (or those looking for healthy food.) It starts with two fresh eggs, wrapped up with seasoned breakfast potatoes and two slices of American cheese. Bacon is the star of the show here, though, with six slices of Applewood-smoked goodness per burrito. That's the same amount of bacon as Wendy's famous Baconator burger features. It's also substantially more than most competing fast-food breakfast sandwiches.
The company calls this burrito a "portable masterpiece" with "all the best parts of Wendy's breakfast rolled up into one delicious burrito." It's not available everywhere quite yet but customers at more than 4,500 restaurants around the country can already enjoy all that bacon-y flavor.
A serious commitment to pork
This new burrito is by no means Wendy's first foray into a bacon-forward breakfast. There's also the Breakfast Baconator, a separate morning sandwich that includes grilled sausage, American cheese, an egg, cheese sauce, and, naturally, quite a bit of bacon. A Mashed poll found it was the most popular choice among Wendy's breakfast eaters with 24% ranking it as the best Wendy's breakfast item. Bacon lovers grabbing a morning meal at Wendy's can also opt for bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches on biscuits, croissants, and English muffins or the unique maple bacon chicken croissant.
Wendy's breakfast has been a major part of the company's branding and advertising in recent years after several failed attempts over the past few decades. This time around, Wendy's has said it'll focus on familiar favorites and plays on their already-popular lunch and dinner items although the burrito appears to depart from this strategy and break new breakfast ground.
So, bacon lovers, take note. You may have a new go-to spot for hearty breakfasts at your local Wendy's.