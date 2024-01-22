New Kraft Singles Flavors Review: An Intriguing And Tasty Trio That Somewhat Underwhelms

No food embodies the essence of the U.S. palate quite like American cheese. The square-shaped (and occasionally orange-tinted) food item is widely beloved from sea to shining sea — particularly those individually wrapped slices sold by Kraft Heinz. Even though Kraft Singles aren't actually cheese (according to FDA regulations), the dairy-derived, plastic-wrapped product has delighted consumers for decades. Now, the brand is introducing a trio of new flavors for any fans eager to enhance their Kraft Singles rotation: Jalapeño, Garlic & Herb, and Caramelized Onion.

This isn't the first time the food conglomerate has introduced additional Kraft Singles flavors beyond the classic original. But as the first new flavors released in nearly a decade, it's a noteworthy occasion (at least, it is for a food-centric website). Along those lines, if you're wondering whether any (or all) of the new Kraft Singles flavors are worth a purchase, well ... we were, too.

Given our immense interest in these intriguing new Kraft Singles flavors, we were able to obtain samples of each variety to taste test (courtesy of Kraft Heinz). If you are curious about the various details and nuances of the Jalapeño, Garlic & Herb, and Caramelized Onion flavors, we've got you covered. Without further ado, here's our comprehensive review of the new Kraft Singles flavors.