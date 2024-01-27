Give Your French Toast A Savory Boost With Mushrooms

Begin by selecting your preferred mushroom variety. With their earthy undertones, Cremini mushrooms provide a robust base, contributing depth to your French toast. Shiitake mushrooms, known for their umami richness, add a meaty texture that complements the softness of the toast. Their ability to withstand various cooking methods ensures a satisfying bite. Any of many varieties of mushrooms can be used to enhance French toast. Sauté them in a generous amount of butter until they reach a tender and aromatic state. A pinch of salt and pepper enhances the natural flavors.

If you're following a classic Brioche French toast recipe, you would usually prepare a traditional batter of eggs and milk. However, If you like sweet and savory combinations, consider a dash of vanilla, cinnamon, or sugar for that familiar sweet undertone. Either way, dip your bread slices into the mixture, allowing them to soak up the rich eggy goodness. As you place the slices onto a plate, generously spoon the sautéed mushrooms on top.

Consider other savory brunch or dinner options by adding a poached egg on top or pairing it with a fresh salad for a satisfying lunch option. The endless possibilities make savory French toast a versatile and mouthwatering choice for any time of day.