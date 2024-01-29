Is There A Difference Between Melba And Regular Toast?

Regular toast — the kind that starts as sliced bread and then pops up out of your toaster — is heated just enough to give it a little bit of crunch. Unless you like it burned to a cinder, though, it will generally retain a little bit of softness or more than a bit if you slather it with butter, jam, mashed avocado, or other toast toppers. Melba toast, on the other hand, is meant to be dry, dry, dry.

Recipe developer Tommy Leung's melba toast recipe, like any other kind of toast, starts with a loaf of sliced bread. While just about any type of bread will work, depending on what you want the final product to taste like, for frugality's sake, Leung suggests you use bread that's at least a day old. (Tbh, every loaf of bread we own is well over a day old, since who can eat a whole loaf on the same day you shop?) As he explains, "The benefit of using day-old bread is just that it's a great way to make use of bread that might otherwise be a little bit stale." You then take the bread and dry it gently in the oven on a low heat setting (300 F) rather than cooking it quickly at high heat as a toaster would do. The result is toast that is much drier and crunchier, if somewhat paler, than the typical breakfast kind.