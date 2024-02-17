Sweet Heat Salmon Stir-Fry Recipe
Discover the delicious simplicity of our sweet heat salmon stir-fry. This easy and nutritious recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, is a delightful fusion of tender salmon and vibrant vegetables, all sitting on a bed of wholesome noodles.
The veggies are first stir-fried until they reach the perfect, crisp-tender balance, then they're enhanced with the addition of aromatic garlic and serrano pepper. A mix of spices and a medley of sauces give a unique flavor profile that features sweet, warm, and umami notes. The star of the dish, pan-seared salmon, is cooked to golden perfection until crisp on the outside and mouth-wateringly tender and flaky in the middle. All of this is piled on top of some hearty rice noodles that soak up the rich flavors perfectly.
This salmon dish makes for a fresh and colorful weeknight dinner, offering a tasty twist on the combination of flavors you might typically expect to find in a stir-fry. Give this recipe a try, and we're sure that it'll fast become a regular in your dinner repertoire!
What ingredients will I need for this sweet heat salmon stir-fry?
The veggies used in this stir-fry are onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, and white mushrooms. Once these have been fried in a little olive oil, add garlic and fresh red serrano pepper. Next up are the spices and sauces. These consist of garam masala, cumin, ground coriander, soy sauce, sweet chili sauce, balsamic vinegar, fish sauce, sesame oil, and lemon juice. Pan-fry the salmon filets in a mixture of olive oil and unsalted butter, and layer the cooked veggies and fish on top of some rice noodles to assemble your stir-fry.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large frying pan on medium heat.
Step 2: Fry the onion and pepper
Fry the onion and pepper until softened, about 6 minutes.
Step 3: Add the zucchini and mushroom
Add the zucchini and mushroom and fry until softened, about another 5 minutes.
Step 4: Add the garlic and chile
Add the garlic and serrano pepper and cook for another minute, stirring constantly.
Step 5: Add the spices
Add the garam masala, cumin, and ground coriander. Stir well and cook for 2 minutes.
Step 6: Add remaining sauces and seasonings
Add the soy sauce, sweet chili sauce, balsamic vinegar, fish sauce, sesame oil, and lemon juice. Stir and cook for another 2 minutes. Leave on a low heat to keep the vegetables warm.
Step 7: Heat oil and butter in pan
Heat the remaining tablespoon of oil and the butter in another frying pan on medium heat.
Step 8: Fry the salmon
Fry the salmon for about 4 minutes on each side, until cooked through.
Step 9: Soak the noodles
Meanwhile, soak the noodles in boiling water for 4 minutes, or per the packet instructions.
Step 10: Drain the noodles
Drain the noodles.
Step 11: Add the noodles to bowls
Split the noodles between 2 bowls.
Step 12: Add the vegetables
Spoon over the stir-fried vegetables.
Step 13: Top with the salmon
Place the salmon filets on top.
Step 14: Garnish and serve
Garnish with some chopped green onion and sesame seeds, if desired, and serve.
How do the unique flavors in this stir-fry taste?
Asian-inspired recipes are renowned for being packed with distinct and punchy flavors, and this sensational salmon stir-fry is no exception. Ingredients typically used in East Asian cooking blend harmoniously with some unexpected additions to create a truly unique taste that will leave you craving more. The combination of garlic, red serrano pepper, garam masala, cumin, and ground coriander introduces warm and aromatic notes. A splash of balsamic vinegar adds a rich, tangy depth to this distinctive flavor profile, balancing wonderfully against the sweet chili sauce.
Soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil, and a squeeze of lemon juice round out the taste with familiar and complementary Asian influences. The result is a harmonious medley of sweet, savory, and umami that infuses each bite of the fish, veggies, and noodles with deliciousness. So, get ready to switch things up and be wowed by a new flavor experience.
Can you switch up the veggies in the stir-fry?
This stir-fry is a versatile dinner option that welcomes creativity in the kitchen. Feel free to switch up the veggies based on your preferences or what you've got to hand. While the recipe suggests onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, and white mushrooms, plenty of other vegetables will work just as well here if you want to add your own twist.
For an extra burst of color and nutrients, why not toss in some sugar snap peas or broccoli florets? These can also bring a satisfying crunch! Thinly sliced carrot or baby corn can also offer a hint of natural sweetness. To bulk things out a little more, beansprouts, bamboo shoots, or water chestnuts can be great additions, too. When it comes to the garnish, we love to add a flourish of freshly chopped green onion. But, there's plenty of room to switch things up here. Try scattering over some finely chopped cilantro, or topping with pickled ginger for a fiery flavor boost.
Experimenting with different veggies is a great way to bring diverse textures and flavors to the dish, so don't hesitate to try a personalized twist on this easily adaptable salmon stir-fry.
- 2 + 1 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- ½ onion, sliced
- ½ red bell pepper, sliced
- ½ zucchini, sliced
- 6 ounces white mushrooms, sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 fresh red serrano pepper, finely chopped
- 1 ½ teaspoons garam masala
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon ground coriander
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce
- 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 teaspoons fish sauce
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- ½ lemon, juiced
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 2 salmon filets
- 4 ounces dried rice noodles
- Chopped green onion
- Sesame seeds
|Calories per Serving
|1,254
|Total Fat
|69.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|233.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|63.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.1 g
|Total Sugars
|8.5 g
|Sodium
|1,817.8 mg
|Protein
|90.8 g