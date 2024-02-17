Sweet Heat Salmon Stir-Fry Recipe

Discover the delicious simplicity of our sweet heat salmon stir-fry. This easy and nutritious recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, is a delightful fusion of tender salmon and vibrant vegetables, all sitting on a bed of wholesome noodles.

The veggies are first stir-fried until they reach the perfect, crisp-tender balance, then they're enhanced with the addition of aromatic garlic and serrano pepper. A mix of spices and a medley of sauces give a unique flavor profile that features sweet, warm, and umami notes. The star of the dish, pan-seared salmon, is cooked to golden perfection until crisp on the outside and mouth-wateringly tender and flaky in the middle. All of this is piled on top of some hearty rice noodles that soak up the rich flavors perfectly.

This salmon dish makes for a fresh and colorful weeknight dinner, offering a tasty twist on the combination of flavors you might typically expect to find in a stir-fry. Give this recipe a try, and we're sure that it'll fast become a regular in your dinner repertoire!