Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts Recipe
Take a delicious departure from your traditional boiled greens with this crispy smashed Brussels sprouts recipe by Catherine Brookes. This dish turns the humble veggie into a golden, crispy delight that strikes the perfect balance between crunch and tenderness. It's an irresistible twist on a classic that's sure to convert the biggest sprout skeptics into fans!
A simple combination of olive oil and seasonings infuses Brussels sprouts with heaps of savory flavor, including a subtle heat from red pepper flakes. The magic unfolds in the smashing process, where each sprout is gently pressed to create a nice flat surface for sprinkling over the cheese and achieving a crispy exterior.
Before baking, that generous shower of grated Parmesan adds a delicious nutty richness that melds perfectly with the natural earthiness of the sprouts. The result is a unique and incredibly morish side dish that pairs wonderfully with a range of meats and other mains. This recipe is a true celebration of the oft-underestimated Brussels sprout.
Gather the ingredients for these crispy smashed Brussels sprouts
You'll need just a few extra ingredients to transform a pound of washed and trimmed Brussels sprouts into crispy, cheesy masterpieces. First up is olive oil, which gets tossed with the boiled sprouts along with red pepper flakes, garlic powder, and some salt and pepper to taste. After smashing down the sprouts on a baking sheet, the final step is to sprinkle with some grated Parmesan cheese before baking.
Step 1: Boil the sprouts
Add Brussels sprouts to a pot of salted boiling water and cook for 10 minutes.
Step 2: Preheat the oven
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425 F.
Step 3: Drain the sprouts
Drain Brussels sprouts in a colander.
Step 4: Let the sprouts dry
Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and let air-dry for 5 minutes.
Step 5: Toss the sprouts with seasonings
In a mixing bowl, toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper to taste.
Step 6: Add the sprouts to a baking sheet
Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving space between each Brussels sprout.
Step 7: Smash
Smash each Brussels sprout flat with a fork.
Step 8: Add the cheese
Sprinkle over the Parmesan.
Step 9: Bake the sprouts
Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until browned and crisp.
Step 10: Serve
Serve immediately.
What are the health benefits of crispy smashed Brussels sprouts?
These crispy sprouts aren't just a flavorful addition to your plate; they also come packed with a multitude of health benefits. These cruciferous veggies are a rich source of essential nutrients.
Firstly, Brussels sprouts boast high levels of vitamins C and K. Vitamin C is renowned for its immune-boosting properties, helping the body ward off infections and repair tissue, while vitamin K plays a crucial role in bone health and blood clotting.
These little green wonders also offer a generous dose of fiber, aiding in digestion and gut health. This helps to promote feelings of fullness, despite the sprouts also being relatively low in calories. Additionally, Brussels sprouts contain antioxidants, which help to combat cell damage and inflammation in the body. So, as you enjoy these smashed Brussels sprouts, feel safe in the knowledge that every bite of crispy goodness is playing an important role in supporting your overall health.
What should I serve with crispy smashed Brussels sprouts?
With their nutty richness, these smashed sprouts make for a versatile side dish that effortlessly complements a variety of main courses. For a hearty and balanced meal, serve the smashed Brussels sprouts alongside succulent roasted meats such as chicken or pork. For seafood fans, grilled salmon or shrimp can be a wonderful match. Or, if you're looking for vegetarian option, why not pair the sprouts with quinoa or rice and some spicy tofu to make a wholesome and delicious combo?
If you're in the mood for a cozy dinner, these smashed Brussels also pair beautifully with creamy risotto or a side of mashed potatoes. The crispness of the sprouts gives an amazing contrast in texture and makes the meal feel that extra bit more indulgent.
Whether you're planning a simple weeknight dinner or a special gathering, our crispy smashed Brussels sprouts are the perfect partner for a range of other foods, so enjoy experimenting with pairings that suit your taste and occasion.
- 1 pound Brussels sprouts, washed and trimmed
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan
- Add Brussels sprouts to a pot of salted boiling water and cook for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, preheat oven to 425 F.
- Drain Brussels sprouts in a colander.
- Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and let air-dry for 5 minutes.
- In a mixing bowl, toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper to taste.
- Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving space between each Brussels sprout.
- Smash each Brussels sprout flat with a fork.
- Sprinkle over the Parmesan.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until browned and crisp.
- Serve immediately.
|Calories per Serving
|119
|Total Fat
|7.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|5.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|9.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.6 g
|Total Sugars
|2.1 g
|Sodium
|243.2 mg
|Protein
|5.9 g