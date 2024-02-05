Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Take a delicious departure from your traditional boiled greens with this crispy smashed Brussels sprouts recipe by Catherine Brookes. This dish turns the humble veggie into a golden, crispy delight that strikes the perfect balance between crunch and tenderness. It's an irresistible twist on a classic that's sure to convert the biggest sprout skeptics into fans!

A simple combination of olive oil and seasonings infuses Brussels sprouts with heaps of savory flavor, including a subtle heat from red pepper flakes. The magic unfolds in the smashing process, where each sprout is gently pressed to create a nice flat surface for sprinkling over the cheese and achieving a crispy exterior.

Before baking, that generous shower of grated Parmesan adds a delicious nutty richness that melds perfectly with the natural earthiness of the sprouts. The result is a unique and incredibly morish side dish that pairs wonderfully with a range of meats and other mains. This recipe is a true celebration of the oft-underestimated Brussels sprout.