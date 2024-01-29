Oozy Kimchi Grilled Cheese Recipe

There are few sandwiches more ooey, gooey, and comforting than classic grilled cheese, though it's not necessarily the most exciting sandwich out there. Sure, you can switch up the type of cheese or bread that you use, but the only way to really shake things up is by introducing a new ingredient. This oozy kimchi grilled cheese recipe, brought to us by developer Feta Topalu, does just that — salty, sharp, and tangy kimchi brings a new flavor profile to the classic sandwich, not to mention an irresistible crispiness factor.

As Topalu tells us, "The kimchi adds a layer of complexity to the traditional grilled cheese taste. My favorite part about this grilled cheese is the different textures involved here — the crunchy, buttery bread with a soft, gooey center." Despite being much more interesting than your typical grilled cheese, the prep work here isn't any more difficult or time-intensive than for your typical sandwich, and the whole thing will be ready to go in just over 10 minutes.

Ideal for lunchtime, there's no shortage of pairing options for your kimchi grilled cheese. "A side of pickles or a light salad can add a fresh crispness," Topalu suggests. "Additionally, a cup of tomato soup or a creamy dipping sauce would also pair well."