Oozy Kimchi Grilled Cheese Recipe
There are few sandwiches more ooey, gooey, and comforting than classic grilled cheese, though it's not necessarily the most exciting sandwich out there. Sure, you can switch up the type of cheese or bread that you use, but the only way to really shake things up is by introducing a new ingredient. This oozy kimchi grilled cheese recipe, brought to us by developer Feta Topalu, does just that — salty, sharp, and tangy kimchi brings a new flavor profile to the classic sandwich, not to mention an irresistible crispiness factor.
As Topalu tells us, "The kimchi adds a layer of complexity to the traditional grilled cheese taste. My favorite part about this grilled cheese is the different textures involved here — the crunchy, buttery bread with a soft, gooey center." Despite being much more interesting than your typical grilled cheese, the prep work here isn't any more difficult or time-intensive than for your typical sandwich, and the whole thing will be ready to go in just over 10 minutes.
Ideal for lunchtime, there's no shortage of pairing options for your kimchi grilled cheese. "A side of pickles or a light salad can add a fresh crispness," Topalu suggests. "Additionally, a cup of tomato soup or a creamy dipping sauce would also pair well."
Gather the ingredients for this oozy kimchi grilled cheese
The ingredients list for this kimchi grilled cheese is a quick and easy one — you'll need a couple of slices of rustic bread, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, butter, mayonnaise, and kimchi.
Step 1: Heat up a skillet and prep the bread
Heat a heavy pan or skillet over medium-low heat. Meanwhile, evenly spread one side of each bread slice with mayonnaise.
Step 2: Butter the other side of the bread
Flip the bread slices over and spread the other side with butter.
Step 3: Assemble the grilled cheese
Top one bread slice with mozzarella, kimchi, and cheddar. Place the second bread slice on top, with the mayonnaise side on the outside.
Step 4: Cook the sandwich
Place the sandwich in the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes, until golden brown on the bottom. Adjust the heat if needed.
Step 5: Flip and cook the other side
Flip the sandwich and cook for another 3-4 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the other side is golden brown.
Step 6: Slice and serve
Slice in half, and serve.
Why should you use both mayonnaise and butter for this grilled cheese?
It's no secret that both mayo and butter make for a crispy grilled cheese, though you'll often find one or the other in a given recipe. This recipe opts to use both creamy ingredients — the butter on the inside of the bread and the mayo on the outside — to create an ultra-rich and crispy grilled cheese. As it turns out, both ingredients are equally important to leveling up the sandwich. As Topalu tells us, "Buttering the inside of the bread and using mayo on the outside serve different purposes."
She goes on to explain that "smearing butter on the inside of the bread adds a buttery, smooth flavor especially when it starts to melt into the bread in the skillet." As for the mayo on the outside, it "promotes a golden kind of browning from the oil and egg yolks." In a pinch, Topalu does note that "you can use only one of them if necessary, but the combination of both offers a unique and rich taste." If you've got both ingredients sitting in your fridge anyway, put them both to use and experience first-hand just how much they influence your kimchi grilled cheese.
Can you switch up the ingredients in this kimchi grilled cheese?
Though this kimchi grilled cheese doesn't require many ingredients, there is still room for some creativity. For starters, there's the foundation of the sandwich — the bread — and Topalu opts for something that can handle all of that oozy filling. "My favorite bread for making a grilled cheese is sourdough or a rustic loaf because these two breads are sturdy and hold up well against the gooey filling," she says. "Although, almost any type of bread can be used and experimented with when making this recipe." She notes that both rye and Italian breads might make good substitutions.
You might also want to swap out the cheese in your sandwich — mozzarella and cheddar make for a great melty duo, but that doesn't mean that other kinds won't get the job done just as well. "Try various cheeses to suit your taste," Topalu recommends. "Some say they swear by cheddar cheese, but I always use any leftover cheese I have in my cheese drawer." A creamy muenster, mild Colby Jack, or even a subtly spicy pepper Jack might contrast nicely against the tangy kimchi.
- 2 slices rustic bread
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, at room temperature
- ¼ cup grated mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup chopped kimchi
- ¼ cup grated cheddar cheese
|Calories per Serving
|181
|Total Fat
|13.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|31.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|8.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|1.3 g
|Sodium
|310.9 mg
|Protein
|7.3 g