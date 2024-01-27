The 3 Simple Ingredients To Make Your Pasta Restaurant-Worthy

Experiencing pasta dishes in a successful restaurant can be a real treat. The expert crafting of the dishes comes from chefs' skills and years of recipe development. However, you don't have to sacrifice taste to enjoy pasta at home. Elevating your pasta to restaurant quality can be achieved with a few simple but effective techniques, including the use of things you likely already have lying around the kitchen. These ingredients add depth, richness, and a velvety texture to the pasta, creating a dining experience that mirrors many restaurants. Cookbook author and influencer Danny Freeman, whose expertise includes creating scrumptious dishes at home, says that restaurant-quality pasta dishes can be achieved by using three ingenious ingredients.

Freeman first points out the usefulness of two kitchen staples. "Two easy ingredients to add to pasta dishes are Parmesan cheese rinds and a few pats of butter. If you have a pasta sauce simmering on the stove, adding a Parmesan rind will amp up the flavor and add an extra cheesy, umami taste (just remove it before serving!)." Furthermore, it's no secret that butter is a classic ingredient that instantly elevates the richness and silkiness of pasta dishes, and Freeman knows it. "Restaurants everywhere know the power of a little butter. After your pasta is al dente, drain it and add it to your serving bowl. Place a few pats of butter on top, let it melt slightly, and then add the sauce on top and mix it up!"